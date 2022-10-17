LOCAL "groms" caught the eye of the judges during round three of the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp Series at Curl Curl beach.
Taylor Bartlett (Manyana), Everly Morgan (Milton) and Sani Hellman (Ulladulla) all impressed at the event which featured some of the best young surfers in NSW on Sunday.
The youngest surfers got things underway for the finals and leading the charge in the Under Eights Mixed division was Taylor.
Taylor was able to find the open face walls to link a couple of turns together, being rewarded with a 5.33 single wave and putting him well on his way to the win.
Sani also competed in the mixed under eights section and came fourth.
Everly competed in the Under 10 girls' section which proved to a close contest.
In an extremely close final in the Under 10 Girls, it was Alani Morris (Shelly Beach) who came out victorious over Everly, Coco Woolley (Boomerang Beach) and Mila Grainger (Newport).
The girls were nearly inseparable at times with just 0.24 separating first to third.
Morris was able to lock in the highest single waves of the heat with a 5.8 ride which was enough to put the young Central Coast surfer in the lead.
Regarded as one of the major stepping stones in the development of young Australian surfers, the 10-event Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps series caters for surfers from Under eights to Under 14.
In other surf sports, former Ulladulla High School student, Skyla Rayner, is now an Australian champion.
Skyla recently won the open women's section at the Australian Stand Up Paddle [SUP] titles held at Phillip Island, Victoria.
She had to compete in tough conditions.
"It was super tricky. The wind was very strong but all us girls still got out there and had a crack. I was lucky enough to win both of my heats," Skyla said.
It was her first Australian SUP title.
