Ulladulla High and Huskisson Public School will benefit from improvements in their classrooms and reductions in their power bills thanks to the NSW Government's LED Lighting Upgrade Program.
The $157.8 million program, launched in October 2020 as a stimulus response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will see fluorescent lights replaced with more energy efficient LED lights in primary and high schools across NSW.
Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock MP said the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government's Lighting Upgrade Program is not only improving schools but also supporting jobs in regional and rural areas.
"This program has been able to support our local tradies to install the LED lights which is great for local jobs and our local economy," Mrs Hancock said.
"It's also been welcomed by school communities as it shows the Government is delivering on its commitment to provide modern facilities for our students.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said research has shown that improved lighting has a positive impact on students' education.
"The NSW Government is not only investing record amounts in new and upgraded schools, but we're also improving existing classrooms, libraries and other facilities for students right across NSW," Ms Mitchell said.
"It's all part of our plans to make sure every student has access to modern learning facilities."
The NSW Government is investing $8.6 billion in school infrastructure over the next four years, continuing its program to deliver 160 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW. This builds on the more than $9.1 billion invested in projects delivered since 2017, a program of $17.7 billion in public education infrastructure.
