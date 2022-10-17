The enthusiasm and support shown by Ulladulla Public School students, teachers and school community is fantastic.
Students recently enjoyed wellbeing initiatives, infant dance frolics and engaging numeracy activities.
The school community recently held an event to support the Beyond Blue group.
The students, during the event, raised $790 for the Beyond Blue group which is a great effort.
Beyond Blue has been providing support and services to people in Australia for 20 years.
Beyond Blue is one of Australia's most well-known and visited mental health organisation, focused on supporting people affected by anxiety, depression
In the classroom, the students enjoyed their work and there were lots of smiles when they successfully completed their numeracy activities.
Given the chance the students also made use of the basketball court to play some "hoops".
