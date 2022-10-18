Tracy Provest from the Ulladulla SES says the community will benefit from the new Australian Warning System (AWS).
SES units in NSW moved to the new system recently and Unit Controller Provest said the same warning system no matter the hazards [flood, storm, tsunami and fire] would apply across the board.
She said in time people will get used to hearing the words advice, watch and act and emergency warnings when it comes to emergencies.*
The AWS also offers groups like the Ulladulla SES great local flexibility.
"One of the beauties of this new system is that it can be very locally specific," she said.
She explained that the Milton and Ulladulla townships are generally more at risk of flash flooding, compared to a village like Burrill Lake.
"So we could put out an advice or a watch and act in that part of our area without having to say it's for the whole of the Milton Ulladulla area," she said.
She said the warning could also be different for a closed lake than for an open lake.
The Ulladulla SES can now target communities with specific information for them.
"I think the community will get a lot of benefit from the new system," she said
The advantage of the new system is if people move to another state they will be familiar with the AWS.
"This [the AWS] applies - irrespective of where you are," she said.
She said the AWS allows people to have the same information consistently for their local areas and for wherever they go in the country.
The previous warning system was run by the Bureau of Meteorology. The bureau will continue to provide information on minor moderate and major flood levels.
Unit Commander Provest does not think the new system will confuse people.
"We found through the bushfires that having those single words was really valuable for people's level of readiness," she said.
The SES volunteers are embracing the new system.
"They [volunteers} are saying it's easier now to get the message out, particularly from a public information perspective," she said.
The beauty of the system is its simple and direct wording.
"Once people get used to it then I think it will be really simple to understand. If you get a watch and act then stay out of floodwater, prepare to evacuate and prepare to isolate," she said to explain a bit more about the system.
"They are really simple and direct actions that are linked to the level of the warning."
Planning for the AWS started two years ago and a lot of work went into the process.
SES volunteers were consulted about the new system which is continuing.
There are three levels within the AWS - Advice, Watch and Act and Emergency Warning. For each level, there are a series of clear action statements to guide positive action by the community. These include 'stay informed', 'prepare to evacuate' and 'move to higher ground' as shown below:
