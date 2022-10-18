The First Burrill-Ulladulla Scout Group's community pantry project has just received a major boost.
The pantry, located at the Ulladulla Scout Hall at 59 St Vincent Street, is a place where people in need of food can go anytime and take whatever they need to feed themselves or their families.
The scout group applied to Shoalhaven City Council for funding under the Community Wellbeing Grant program to assist with stocking the 'Little Free Food Pantry' with long shelf life, packaged healthy and nutritious meal options.
Council recently announced it would support the motivated scouts to stock this community health and wellbeing project for the next six months.
"Leading up to the most expensive time of the year, the Christmas season, this is fantastic news," the scout group said in a statement.
"Thank you Shoalhaven City Council for growing hope in the hearts of our local youth and helping to create a better world."
Coralie Smith and Matilda Raiss from the First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts set up the pantry as part of their Special Interest Area [Creating A Better World] patrol project.
These two impressive Year Seven Ulladulla High School students simply want to help people.
"I don't want anyone to go hungry or feel like that mother did the other day," Coralie said about why she helped set up the pantry.
"It's not a good situation to be in and I want to help everyone I can."
"Our idea started when we saw on the news the financial pressure people were under due to house prices and that the cost of living was going up," the 13-year-old Matilda said to give further background information.
Council's support follows a recent announcement that SecondBite and Coles Ulladulla, via their food rescue program, would supplement the pantry with fruit, vegetables and bread
