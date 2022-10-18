Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla free food pantry gets support from Shoalhaven City Council

Updated October 18 2022 - 10:26pm, first published 10:18pm
Coralie Smith and Matilda Raiss from the First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts are happy that the free food pantry continues to receive great support.

The First Burrill-Ulladulla Scout Group's community pantry project has just received a major boost.

