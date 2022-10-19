Come - lets us say hello to Skyla Rayner who is the Shoalhaven's latest Australian title holder.
The former Ulladulla High student was recently crowned the Australian Women's Champion at the Australian Stand-Up Paddle [SUP] Titles held in Phillip Island.
Winning the title did not come easy for Skyla - the conditions in Phillip Island were testing.
"It was super windy and it was hard to stand up to compete," she said
"The conditions were the most challenging I have ever been in.
"The wind was very strong but all us girls still got out there and had a crack. I was lucky enough to win both of my heats."
It was her first Australian title and standing on the podium was something she will never forget.
"I was super-stoked and it was such a surreal feeling," she said of her victory.
"I then got to hold up the Australian flag and had a few beers to celebrate."
The former Berrara resident who now lives in Byron Bay is motivated more than ever and wants to help promote her sport.
She wants others, particularly women and children, to experience the feeling of euphoria she recently soaked up.
Skyla now gets to represent Australia at the SUP World Titles next year.
The date and venue for the world title have not yet been determined.
In the meantime, Skyla will continue her studies [primary school teaching] at Southern Cross University, along with competing in various events and training.
The Australian title holder, along with a fitness program, trains by getting into the water - she just loves getting into the ocean.
She would also like to help promote the sport to "make it bigger and better" in Australia.
Just getting the chance to compete again was something she also enjoyed.
COVID-19 has put many sports on hold for the past few years, including stand-up paddle boarding.
