Marine Rescue Ulladulla in flood relief task in Moama

Updated October 19 2022 - 12:50am, first published 12:40am
Crew member Brian Koorey prepares Ulladulla 10 for deployment on flood relief to Moama on the Murray River. Picture supplied

VOLUNTEERS from Marine Rescue Ulladulla are on their way to Moama on the Murray River to help with the current flood emergency.

