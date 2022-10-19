VOLUNTEERS from Marine Rescue Ulladulla are on their way to Moama on the Murray River to help with the current flood emergency.
Unit Commander John Samulski and crew member Brian Koorey were on their way down the Hume Highway today, Wednesday October 19, with a Zodiac boat Ulladulla 10 in tow.
Unit Commander Samulski said they got a call last night asking if they could assist and he said "yes" immediately.
"It sounds terrible down there and we are happy to help," he said.
They will join other Marine Rescue units and will work with the SES on flood relief tasks.
Unit Commander Samulski said their previous flood assistance roles in areas like Lismore and the Hawkesbury gives them the vital experience that they can use in Moama.
He expects that they will be away for seven days.
Moama residents have been advised to prepare for major flooding along the Murray River this week, with the flood levels forecast to exceed the 1993 flood.
Moama residents have been advised to prepare their properties and be ready to leave if instructed to do so by emergency services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.