Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven Business Chamber and Macey Insurance Brokers Charity Golf Day

Updated October 19 2022 - 3:01am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Goddard [Macey Insurance Brokers], Renee Green [Lifeline South Coast], Julie Munley [Noah's Inclusion Services], Alice Lans [Noah's Inclusion Services], Hayley Byrne [Secretary Shoalhaven Business Chamber], Amanda Phillis [Nowra Community Food Store] and Lindsay Murphy [Lifeline South Coast] are all looking forward to the charity golf day.

The ninth annual Shoalhaven Business Chamber and Macey Insurance Brokers Charity Golf Day is shaping up to be huge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.