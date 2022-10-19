Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Sarah Clayden Aged Care Centre's therapeutic dance class

Updated October 19 2022 - 9:24pm, first published 9:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IRT Sarah Clayden Aged Care Centre residents were overjoyed to welcome back their young friends from Naturally Curious Early Education and Care Centre. Picture supplied

MILTON'S IRT Sarah Clayden Aged Care Centre residents were overjoyed to welcome back their young friends from Naturally Curious Early Education and Care Centre when they visited recently to join in a new therapeutic dance class.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.