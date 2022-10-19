MILTON'S IRT Sarah Clayden Aged Care Centre residents were overjoyed to welcome back their young friends from Naturally Curious Early Education and Care Centre when they visited recently to join in a new therapeutic dance class.
IRT Lifestyle Team Leader Yvette Tetley says that ever since the group of children visited last year to sing, colour and read stories, residents and staff have been very keen to have them back again.
"The residents absolutely love having the little ones here," Yvette said.
"So, earlier this year the team reached out to the early education centre to organise another visit."
The staff of both organisations worked together to make the visit possible.
IRT staff arranged the transport, while Naturally Curious educators purchased and installed booster seats to ensure a safe trip for all the children to and from the aged care centre.
The IRT Lifestyle Team were recently trained in delivering a therapeutic dance class called DanceWise and the visit was coordinated to coincide with a class so the children could join in. .
"We made a special playlist for the children's visit and made sure to include songs from the Wiggles and other popular groups in amongst the songs that appeal more to our residents," Yvette said.
"Everyone had big smiles on their faces and the residents got right into showing the children all the dance moves."
Naturally Curious Centre Manager Stacey O'Sullivan said the visits provide opportunities for the children to learn from and connect with an older generation.
"The children and educators enjoy participating in the visits to IRT and there are so many benefits for both the children and residents," Stacey said.
"It improves youngsters' pro-social behaviours of helping, sharing and cooperating while also helping us all to see seniors and the ageing process as something positive."
Naturally Curious is invited to come back for another visit in Term Four and the team at Sarah Claydon is already busy exploring a range of fun activities that all ages will enjoy.
