A GROUP of community volunteers now has a better understanding of the district's shocking homelessness situation.
Founder of Safe Waters Community Care, Sarah Date, who set up a homeless shelter in Ulladulla, was a guest speaker at a meeting of the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club this week.
She told the Lions Club members of the heartbreak of having to turn people away because the shelter only has limited beds to offer.
The Lions Club is committed to helping Safe Waters ease the homeless situation and they presented Sarah with a cheque from the proceeds raised from a series of Bunnings barbecues.
The Lions Club will continue its financial commitment to Safe Waters from now and into the future.
You could hear a pin drop at the Ulladulla Bowling Club when Sarah talked about how difficult it was to turn people away.
"It's just horrible," she said about having to send people back into the streets.
However, she did not want to dwell on the negatives but wanted to talk about the many things Safe Waters has achieved.
"We assist anyone who is homeless," Sarah said of Safe Waters which is largely run by volunteers with some paid staff members.
Many people have been given beds, food, the chance to have a shower and enjoy community connection thanks to Safe Waters.
Sarah said they have even been able to help people break into the rental market.
She added Safe Waters hopes to have a dedicated men's and women's shelter open soon - so watch this space for further announcements.
Go to https://www.safewaterscc.org/ to learn more about the organisation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.