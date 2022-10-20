MEMBERS of the Ulladulla Community Forum know development needs to happen but say a sensible approach is needed.
Development issues are always on the group's agenda when they hold their regular meetings.
Some of the Ulladulla area developments, as the Shoalhaven in general tries to find a balance between development and over-development, could end up being case studies.
One development creating interest and concern is for Shepherd Davies and Ocean Street area in Mollymook.
Originally the development was going to be for a 54-unit building complex but now it's been reduced by the proponent to 45 units.
The forum is following its progress as it goes through the Shoalhaven City Council's development application processes.
The forum's public officer Paul Mitchell said they, along with residents, had their concerns about the original development.
He said the development's bulk scale and height were aspects that concerned the forum.
The forum spokesperson said the fear was that the whole look, amenity and demeanour of Mollymook would change if the development was simply approved.
"Just because such a development may look good in Sydney does not mean it will look good down here," Mr Mitchell said.
He said many people came to the area because of its beauty and developments that are too big and bulky would take that beauty away.
He said it was a good thing that the developer recognised the DA's number of dwellings and height concerns.
However, some residents have issues with the revised version.
"I acknowledge and appreciate the positive attempt by the proponent to reduce the building height and scale. While this is encouraging, the proponent has still acknowledged height exceedances of the 11-metre height," one resident said in a submission.
Many other people have similar concerns even with the revised development.
"The height, bulk and scale is still too domineering for the site, for the immediate surrounding residences and for the visual impact from Mollymook Beach, and as far away as Beach Road, North Mollymook," the resident said in a statement.
The "more work needs to be done" theme continued.
"The revised plans do now acknowledge the height restrictions but still are not in keeping with the village atmosphere of Mollymook Beach. It is too dramatically different from the surrounding buildings in the area. It is going to stand out against the surrounding parkland, cemetery and smaller dwellings. The developer needs to again revise the plans to two floors only. We do not want another Noosa," the statement said.
Meanwhile, Mr Mitchell once again said the forum supported sensible development.
"Yes there needs to be housing developments - particularly affordable housing developments," he said.
