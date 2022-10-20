Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Community Forum approach to housing developments

Updated October 20 2022 - 4:14am, first published 2:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The amenity and demeanour of Mollymook would change if the development were simply approved says a local community forum spokesperson.

MEMBERS of the Ulladulla Community Forum know development needs to happen but say a sensible approach is needed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.