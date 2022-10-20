Milton Ulladulla Times
Multicultural Comedy Gala is coming to Ulladulla this November

Updated October 20 2022 - 4:31am, first published 3:00am
The Multicultural Comedy Gala is coming to Ulladulla this November, featuring emerging stars Ivan Aristeguieta, Tahir, Ting Lim, Rebecca De Unamuno, Gavin Sempel, and Concetta Caristo. Picture supplied.

Their comedy can be a little bit dark, and brimming with over the top edginess, but these Aussie comedians will have the Shoalhaven roaring with laughter.

