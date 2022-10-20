Their comedy can be a little bit dark, and brimming with over the top edginess, but these Aussie comedians will have the Shoalhaven roaring with laughter.
The Multicultural Comedy Gala is coming to Ulladulla this November, featuring emerging and established stars: Ivan Aristeguieta, Tahir, Ting Lim, Rebecca De Unamuno, Gavin Sempel, and Concetta Caristo are all on the line-up.
Better yet, the show is totally free.
Join the comedians as they touch on cultural identity, in a concoction of comedy that pokes fun at what makes us all different, but so much the same.
The Multicultural Comedy Gala is billed as a hilarious celebration of diversity and multicultural Australian identity, exemplifying it as one of our greatest cultural assets.
It is set to be a night of side-splitting, thigh slapping stand-up comedy that will illuminate your soul, leaving audiences captivated, connected, and smiling at our proudly inclusive heritage.
The Multicultural Comedy Gala is happening at Ulladulla Civic Centre on Saturday, November 19.
Tickets are free, just book your seats (up to four per group) via Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Ivan has been living and touring around Australia for 10 years. The self-described "true blue, dinky di Venez-stralian" is an multi award-winning comedian (including, Best Newcomer SCF 2016) with credits spanning from an annual featured spot at the Oxfam MICF Gala (2016 - 2022), JFL Montreal Comedy Festival (2017), and frequent guest appearances on Australia's top comedy panel shows. Ivan's latest comedy special Happy Papi (2022) is now streaming on Paramount Plus.
He is an award-winning, internationally acclaimed stand-up comedian, with a huge list of credits to his name - including co-creating and starring in two nationally praised sit-coms - Street Smart (Ten) and Here Come The Habibs (Nine). Tahir is also a Logie Award winning actor, having starred in Fat Pizza, Swift and Shift Couriers and Housos, and 3 feature films. Of Turkish descent, Tahir is simply one of Australia's finest stand-up comedians. Known for his hugely popular live performances, which have spanned over 2 decades, he is a multi-talented and dynamic live performer.
Rebecca is a 25-year veteran of comedy, having performed at Just for Laughs and Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and toured - multiple times - with Seinfeld's Jason Alexander. On Australian television, Rebecca has featured on Talkin' Bout Your Generation, Kath and Kim and has worked extensively in the world of voice- overs, including on Happy Feet 2, working alongside Robin Williams, Hank Azaria, and Elijah Wood. On radio she has been a guest co-host on Triple M Breakfast, is a regular guest on Thank God It's Friday (ABC Radio) and joined the ABC Radio Sydney presenting team in 2016.
Gavin has made an impressive debut on the Australian comedy scene - having placed Runner Up at the prestigious MICF RAW National Finals in 2018 and competed as a national finalist in MICF's Deadly Funny competition for emerging First Nations talent in 2022 - all within his first six years in the industry. "The kid from Bunyip" made his unforgettable television debut as finalist on Australia's Got Talent (Nine) in 2019 and went on to star in Season 4 of Black Comedy (ABC). When he isn't catching the VLine for a living you can catch him on stage supporting some of Australia's biggest names in comedy, including recent shows with Dilruk Jayasinha, Akmal and Jimeoin.
Ting (NATIONAL FINALIST - MICF RAW, 2018) has a dark wit and distinctive style, which has made her a rising star in the Australian comedy scene, following her debut at the prestigious MICF RAW national comedy finals. Ting has gone on to represent Queensland in the national Green Faces competition and has become a regular at the renowned Sit Down Comedy Club in Brisbane. Ting's comedy has taken her from her native Singapore, to sharing the stage with Jimeoin and many other legendary Australian comedians, signalling the trajectory of her own rising profile. Ting recently reached her largest national audience, as she was featured on an episode of Waltzing Jimeoin (Network 10).
Concetta is a Sydney-based comedian, podcast host and improviser, most recently seen alongside host Wil Anderson on Question Everything (ABC), as a panellist on Celebrity Letters and Numbers (SBS) and in a nationally broadcast spot at MICF's Comedy Up Late (ABC) in 2022. As an improviser, Concetta is a two-time Cranston Cup Theatre Sports Grand Finalist and winner of the 2018 inaugural ITS Smackdown competition. As a survivor herself, Concetta is an outspoken voice on Domestic Violence, with one of her most significant contributions as a producer and host of I'm Brave & Beautiful, an annual comedy show fundraiser which raises money for the Domestic Violence support service, the Full Stop Foundation.
