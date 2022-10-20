Gavin has made an impressive debut on the Australian comedy scene - having placed Runner Up at the prestigious MICF RAW National Finals in 2018 and competed as a national finalist in MICF's Deadly Funny competition for emerging First Nations talent in 2022 - all within his first six years in the industry. "The kid from Bunyip" made his unforgettable television debut as finalist on Australia's Got Talent (Nine) in 2019 and went on to star in Season 4 of Black Comedy (ABC). When he isn't catching the VLine for a living you can catch him on stage supporting some of Australia's biggest names in comedy, including recent shows with Dilruk Jayasinha, Akmal and Jimeoin.

