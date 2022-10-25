Green fields, rolling hills - the pristine countryside is a huge part of Milton's charm, and it's what Bill Deverall loves about his home.
But those picturesque views might not be there forever.
Some of Milton's hills and valleys have been slated for possible housing developments, and Mr Deverall is among residents concerned about the impact on their town.
Planning for Growth in the Milton-Ulladulla Area - Shoalhaven City Council's draft plan for future housing developments in the district - went on public exhibition earlier this month.
According to the council's draft plan, an estimated 20,800 people will be living in the Milton-Ulladulla district (an increase of almost 25 per cent) by 2050.
It identifies seven sites in Milton and Ulladulla which could be used for housing development, to fit the growing population.
Among them are three greenfield development sites at Milton's Croobyar Rd, Corks Ln West, and Bishop Dr West.
At Croobyar Rd, 43 hectares is mapped out for development directly behind Milton Showgrounds.
It is the point of concern for Mr Deverall.
He said he is not against all development, but would like to see sustainable development which keeps the character of Milton Village - and the idyllic setting which brings many visitors to the area.
"We need sustainable growth," Mr Deverall said.
"The way it's being done at the moment... we've got Milton being chopped up potentially, it's actually changing the whole dynamic and the existing community is saying 'we're fed up'.
"We need to protect the assets, like the valleys of Milton, for the tourists as much as the locals - it's about the ambience.
"But if you look at developments being done at the moment, it's basically bulldozing land and clearing everything."
Appearances aside, the proposed developments in the draft plan have also raised questions about services to the district.
Terry Hanrahan of the Milton Forum said parking and traffic immediately come to mind, along with the district's hospital.
"Hypothetically, this should be the biggest issue the public have had to deal with in the last ten years, because basically it's a plan for the net 20 years, as to where the council wants to see development," he said.
"They want the shire to grow by 27,000 people... so where should they go?
"They should go where there's services like schools - which isn't council's responsibility - but also where there's carparking, where the shopping centre is, and stuff like that."
"The schools are already full, and the hospital is at saturation point; there's no maternity ward.
"My argument is: if this [development] is what you want to do, pick areas like St Georges Basin or Bomaderry, because places like Nowra and the basin have infrastructure that's not at capacity."
The draft of Planning for Growth in the Milton-Ulladulla Area will be on public exhibition until January 20, 2023.
To view the draft plans and give feedback, visit the Shoalhaven City Council get involved website.
After public exhibition, feedback will return to council and inform the next steps of the planning process.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
