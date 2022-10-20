The Shoalhaven economy will receive a stimulus boost with an influx of visitors set to spend big in local shops, cafes, and businesses, thanks to the NSW Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund.
Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock MP said a $242,718.00 grant for the Asian Tour will ensure the Volleyball Australia - Asian Tour event is bigger and better than ever.
The event will be held in Mollymook from March 8 next year.
Mrs Hancock said the Asian Tour features an event live site with food trucks and entertainment held each evening, increasing overnight stay and creating a festival atmosphere after the completion of competition.
"Funding will enable Volleyball Australia to install grandstand seating with the capacity to seat up to 500 people," Mrs Hancock said.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the Regional Events Acceleration Fund is supporting the growth of existing regional events and attracting new major domestic and international events to regional NSW.
"Money is rolling out right across regional NSW helping local events go from strength to strength and putting regional NSW on the map," Mr Toole said.
"We know that hosting events in regional areas attracts visitors to towns, and those guests will spend money in local shops, grab a bite to eat at a local restaurant or café, and boost regional businesses and economies.
"Since its inception, the Regional Events Acceleration Fund has supported the delivery and development of 85 events, with more than one million visitors travelling to the regional areas where these events are held."
Mrs Hancock said the funding will allow the event to increase visitation to town, provide great value for visitors, help boost tourism and support local business.
"I'm delighted to be able to put on such an iconic event for locals and visitors thanks to the Regional Events Acceleration Fund," Mrs Hancock said.
The $40 million Regional Events Acceleration Fund is part of the $2 billion Regional Growth Fund, designed to support growing regional centres, activate local economies and improve services and community infrastructure for regional communities.
For further information, including program guidelines and eligibility criteria, go to: nsw.gov.au/REAFund.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.