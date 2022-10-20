Milton Ulladulla Times
Volleyball Australia - Asian Tour event coming to Mollymook

October 20 2022 - 10:30pm
More top level volleyball is coming to Mollymook.

The Shoalhaven economy will receive a stimulus boost with an influx of visitors set to spend big in local shops, cafes, and businesses, thanks to the NSW Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund.

