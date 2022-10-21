RESILIENT and positive is how Unit Commander of Marine Rescue Ulladulla, John Samulski, describes the residents of Barham.
Unit Commander Samulski and fellow Ulladulla-based volunteer, Brian Koorey, are currently down in Barham helping residents prepare for what could be a major flood.
Barham is in NSW's Western Riverina and as flood water moves downstream and the Murray River level rises significant major flooding is expected at Torrumbarry and Barham.
The Ulladulla volunteers today joined Marine Rescue volunteers from Moruya, Tuross and Batemans Bay to do some sandbagging at a resident's property.
"The resident was very grateful for the work we did," Unit Commander Samulski.
The volunteers will now head back into Barham's CBD to do some more sandbagging.
They had sandbagged the Barham Post Office prior to going to help the resident.
Unit Commander Samulski said as they drove around the area people were waving and giving them "the thumbs up".
He said the situation at Barham was stable at the moment but it may change come Sunday.
If needed to assist with further flood relief roles, they have Zodiac boat Ulladulla 10 with them.
The operation is being coordinated by the SES and other agencies like the RFS playing important support roles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.