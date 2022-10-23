Milton Ulladulla Times
Conjola Park's new deep water boat launching facility

Updated October 24 2022 - 5:46am, first published October 23 2022 - 9:30pm
Full sail ahead for new deep water boat launching facility

A new two-lane boat ramp and pontoon at Havilland Street, Conjola Park is now providing a deep water boat launching facility on the western reaches of the lake.

