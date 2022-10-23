Full sail ahead for new deep water boat launching facility

A new two-lane boat ramp and pontoon at Havilland Street, Conjola Park is now providing a deep water boat launching facility on the western reaches of the lake.
The brand new pontoon and car-trailer parking spaces will provide the local community and visitors with a much needed recreational facility where boats of all sizes can be launched and retrieved safely.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City Council, Councillor Amanda Findley, said the project was made possible through the support of the NSW Government's Boating Now grant program which contributed $661,000 towards the project, in addition to Bushfire Local Economic Recovery funding (BLER) of $775,000.
"I'm very excited to launch this highly anticipated brand new boat ramp and pontoon on Lake Conjola," Cr Findley said.
"The new facility provides safe and easy access to the water with plenty of room to launch and a large area for parking cars and trailers.
"Boating, fishing and outdoor water activities are such an integral part of the wonderful Shoalhaven lifestyle and I know this new pontoon will be well used by the local community and all the visitors we welcome to the area."
Works carried out with the grant funding included:
The boat ramp is now ready for a wonderful summer ahead, with additional landscape planting to be completed in the coming months.
Stage two of the project will eventually see additional car-trailer spaces and an amenities block.
NSW Maritime Executive Director Mark Hutchings said it was great to see the project, which was part of the NSW Government's Boating Now program, come to fruition.
"The Boating Now program, in its fourth round, has invested in about 330 projects since it began in 2014, providing funding to improve maritime infrastructure and facilities across NSW," he said.
