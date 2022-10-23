Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Bypass website information will confirm minister's announcement

Updated October 24 2022 - 6:32am, first published October 23 2022 - 10:48pm
State Member for the South Coast Shelley Hancock joins Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway at the bypass anouncement.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway says changes will be made to a government website so it confirms the announcement he made regarding the Milton Ulladulla Bypass.

