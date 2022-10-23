Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway says changes will be made to a government website so it confirms the announcement he made regarding the Milton Ulladulla Bypass.
On Monday, September 19 Mr Farraway announced that the Princes Highway upgrade would no longer go through Burrill Lake but would instead terminate at a roundabout north of Canberra Crescent with the existing Princes Highway to remain unchanged from that point.
It meant a four-lane highway would not cut Burrill Lake in half.
However, groups like Burrill Community Association and Tabourie Lake Ratepayers and Residents Association were worried that what the minister said was not confirmed "in plain language" on Transport for NSW's website.
The minister said contact with Transport for NSW was made regarding his recent bypass announcement.
"I have asked Transport for NSW to update their material to reflect the most recent announcement and the commitment we made to the Burrill Lake community," the Minister said.
He said community engagement was always an important part of the process,
"It has been important to me that we actively engage with the community which is why I instructed Transport for NSW to go back and listen to community members to ensure we completely understood the broad range of views around this project," he said
"Minimising the impacts on Burrill Lake and protecting the unique character of the township has been an important part of consultation and design for the southern connection to the bypass.
"Balancing the needs of the whole community is always difficult, however reducing congestion currently experienced in the Milton and Ulladulla town centres and moving ahead with our plans to deliver a safer, more efficient and better connected Princes Highway is our priority."
