Many people are now more connected to their community following a recent community expo.
Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven's expo at the Ulladulla Civic Centre on Friday was an amazing event to attend.
A buzz of excitement and a feeling of goodwill struck you as soon as you entered the building.
It was amazing to see the wide diversity of the groups who took the chance to set up stalls at the expo.
So you could learn about playing bridge, get an idea about spinning and weaving or get a few pointers about taking photos.
If you wanted to link with a community group - then the choice was wide and varied.
The likes of the SES, Marine Rescue Association and RFS were also on hand to offer advice.
People were also asked to write what gave the region its strength.
Family, community, the natural environment and how people work together were just some of the responses.
It was a great event - hopefully it will be back next year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.