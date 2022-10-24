The Manyana Matters Environmental Association (MMEA) has helped assemble a panel of passionate and experienced speakers to represent community concerns about a proposed development at Inyadda Drive in the northern part of Manyana.
Representatives from the Land and Environment Court will be visiting the site on Wednesday October 26 for a 'Conciliation Conference' aimed at airing key issues and enabling discussion between the developer, Heir Asquith, Shoalhaven City Council and the community.
MMEA co-founder Jorj Lowrey says the group intends to participate in the conference in good faith but will not shy away from sharing significant concerns about the environmental and community impacts of the proposed development.
"We're going into this with a positive and open mind," Ms Lowrey said
"However, we have a responsibility to represent the very valid concerns of our members and the wider community.
"The Black Summer bushfires of 2019/2020 and more recent flooding events have totally changed the game on developments like these and our community understands that. It's really important that the developer and the Land and Environment Court representatives walk away with a clear sense of what those issues are.
"We'll also be speaking up for those that have no voice - the animals and the fragile environment."
The Conciliation Conference will take place at 11am on October 26 at the carpark/footpath on Sunset Strip the Southern end of Inyadda Beach.
The Red Head Villages Association, with support from the MMEA, has organised six representatives to speak on the most significant areas of community concern in relation to the development
Speakers are: Alfred Wellington - Jerrinja LALC (Cultural), Gerry McCarthy (Red Head Villages Association Representative), Rob McGowan (fire), Bill Eger (environment), Reay Jones (built form and impacts), Sheree Cole (community wellbeing).
The proponent submitted a development application on January 19 2022 seeking consent for a subdivision comprising 100 residential lots on the site.
On 1June 10 2022, the developer commenced proceedings in the Land and Environment Court appealing against Shoalhaven City Council's deemed refusal of that development application.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.