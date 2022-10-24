This months movie is telling the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely racehorse bred by small town bartender, Jan Vokes (Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbours to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream and compete with the racing elites. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820