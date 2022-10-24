Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla Library offers activities for all

Updated October 24 2022 - 3:27am, first published 3:20am
Knit Pickers weekly Knitting group - 2.30pm on Mondays. Bring your wool and needles for a chat and relax with other craft-lovers while you work on your knitting or crochet creations or come along to learn some new skills.

ONCE again the Ulladulla Library has come forward with a great range of activities to enjoy.

