ONCE again the Ulladulla Library has come forward with a great range of activities to enjoy.
So have a read and select the one you want to do
Get Creative @ Ulladullla - Monday November 7 at 2pm
Enjoy a casual chat and a cuppa whilst creating beautiful crafts getting ready with Christmas creations. No experienced required. November 7 - 3D Snowflake mobiles December 5 - Christmas bunting. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Monthly Movies Wednesday November 16 at 2pm
This months movie is telling the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely racehorse bred by small town bartender, Jan Vokes (Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbours to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream and compete with the racing elites. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Author talk Ryan Butta - Thursday November 17 at 11am
Told with flair and authority, The Ballad of Abdul Wade interrogates why some have been written out of history and defies the standard horse-powered folklore to reveal a hitherto unknown episode of Australian pioneering history. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Knit Pickers weekly Knitting group - 2.30pm on Mondays
Bring your wool and needles for a chat and relax with other craft-lovers while you work on your knitting or crochet creations or come along to learn some new skills.
