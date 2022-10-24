ALL the students who entered the peace poster competition are winners, according to the members of Ulladulla Milton Lions Club.
School children from all over the Ulladulla district took part in this yearly competition and the standard was high.
This year's theme was 'lead with compassion'.
The club asked well-known local resident and artist Allan Baptist to judge the posters and the two winners were recently announced.
Milton Public School's William Faulconer and St Mary's Star of the Sea's Brigum Daly were named as the two winners.
Mr Baptist was impressed with the entries.
"The heart on the box is very well executed, the artist has used more sophisticated visual arts skills and is applying emotion to the narrative. The image is right up in the forefront of the viewer, and thereby more confronting," Mr Baptist said about William's poster.
"This artist shows multiple examples of compassion, in which shows several sources of inspiration," the judge said about Brigum's poster.
Lions Club International created the Peace Poster Contest to foster a spirit of peace and international understanding among young people worldwide.
For over three decades, Lions Clubs around the world have been sponsoring this contest in schools and youth groups."Creating a peace poster gives children everywhere the chance to express their visions of peace and inspire the world through art and creativity," the Lions Club said.
