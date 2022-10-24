THERE has been lots of exciting and positive things happening as normal at Ulladulla High.
It was time to congratulate the Class of 2022 on their graduation and celebrate 13 years of schooling.
A moving NAIDOC week was celebrated with a whole school ceremony and afternoon tea with Elders and staff.
Ulladulla High's First Nations Bunaan Yandabal Dance group were exceptional in representing their culture during the performance titled Inspired Totems at the NSW State Dance Festival.
Huge congratulations goes to Olivia Greenhalgh, Cheyanne Murray and Lily Winward who have been selected in the NSW All Schools Team to compete at the Australian All Schools Track and Field Championships in Adelaide.
Meanwhile, the Year 10 Drama students were sensational in their performance at the South Coast Drama Festival.
Ulladulla High School received five prestigious honours at the 2022 NSW Department of Education Awards of Excellence. Congratulations to poppy Gillespie and Mim Macdonell on receiving the Ministers Award for Excellence in student achievement. Congratulations to Mrs Barry and Mrs Taplin on receiving the Secretary's Award for Excellent Service and Principal Mrs Lofts accepted the Secretary's Award for Outstanding School initiative.
