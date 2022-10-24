Unit Commander of Marine Rescue Ulladulla, John Samulski, says the efforts of everyone involved in the flood emergency situation in NSW is paying off.
Unit Commander Samulski and fellow Ulladulla-based volunteer, Brian Koorey, have spent the past few days helping people prepare for the worst as river levels near towns like Barham and Deniliquin continue to rise.
Their main role was sandbagging to protect people's properties.
He said their hard work looked like it was paying off and that the levies they helped establish in areas like Edward River, Deniliquin were holding out.
However, Unit Commander Samulski said the situation was still unpredictable and the river levels were still rising.
He and Mr Koorey are now on their way home after being relieved by Barry Clapson and Rod Macgregor, who are both vastly experienced Ulladulla Marine Rescue volunteers.
The unit's Zodiac boat Ulladulla 10 will stay with Barry Clapson and Rod Macgregor in case it's needed.
As all the boat ramps are underwater, Unit Commander Samulski said they had been assessing other areas where they could launch boats and this information with be shared with their replacements.
"We have been using streets and roads as boat ramps," Unit Commander Samulski said.
Unit Commander Samulski said their efforts were greatly appreciated by the local residents.
Meanwhile, volunteers from three South Coast and five Sydney Metropolitan Marine Rescue NSW units are heading to assist the NSW State Emergency Service in supporting flood-affected Riverina communities.
The Ulladulla volunteers will be joined by volunteers from Marine Rescue Jervis Bay and Merimbula.
Marine Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Alex Barrell said that the volunteers would replace a contingent of 12 South Coast volunteers who were wrapping up their week-long deployment to the flood zone.
"Over the past week our initial deployment of volunteers from the South Coast have been busy filling sandbags, protecting at-risk properties, undertaking on-water patrols, and checking local levee systems," Mr Barrell said.
"With levees now in place and floodwaters reaching their peak, we are anticipating our crews being busy in the coming weeks with the resupply of isolated properties, undertaking rescues, and in on-water patrols."
"Our volunteers are highly trained and experienced, and are looking forward to using their skills in helping flood-affected communities through the current flood emergency."
