An Ulladulla woman has attributed her $100,000 win in a recent Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw to her personal motto about 'chasing dreams'.
The Shoalhaven resident won the guaranteed first prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10726, drawn on Monday.
The Ulladulla resident took a little longer to discover her life-enhancing win after mistaking the phone calls trying to inform her of her win for a scam.
"No way?! Did I really win $100,000?!" she questioned when an official from The Lott finally made contact.
"Oh my god! I'm a first-prize winner! Woo-hoo! I'm in disbelief.
"I thought the phone calls were a scam."
Reality hit when she saw the win on The Lott app.
"I have been a long-time player of Lucky Lotteries Super and Mega Jackpot - I would say it's been 20-odd years," she said.
"I've always had positive thoughts. When you have dreams, you shouldn't let go of them."
She has always read the real winners' stories on The Lott website and dreamt of having the same winning experience.
"Now I'm one of them - a winner! "Thank you so much," she said.
With $100,000 about to boost her bank account, the ecstatic winner revealed it would help her accomplish some overdue house renovations and help her look after some family members.
"I'll probably look at completing some small renovations on the house," she said.
"I will also help some family members out."
Her winning two-game entry was purchased online at thelott.com - the official home of Australia's lotteries.
