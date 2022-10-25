Discover the benefits of digital dentures Advertising Feature

Modern Healthcare Professionals in Ulladulla offer patients the option of digital dentures. Picture supplied

Why should digital dentures be considered a great choice for the elderly and/or nursing home patients?

Well, when considering digital dentures, Modern Healthcare Professionals in Ulladulla feel that there are three main aspects that separate them from conventional dentures and make them more beneficial for patients.

1. Less appointments required

While cases of COVID-19 have eased there is still a risk for elderly patients to contract a virus or illness whilst being out and about between home and appointments, especially for elderly patients that may have underlying conditions such as those based in nursing homes.



Using the digital denture concept can minimise appointments for these patients.

For example traditional dentures take five appointments, not including review appointments, while the digital denture concept can take a minimum of two to three appointments, not including reviews, a saving of two appointments.



It also minimises a patient's need to be out and about or back and forth between their appointments with a dental clinic. Reduced appointments could also result in less travelling expenses to the patient.

2. Accuracy

The accuracy of digital dentures is of a high standard and allows the practitioner to create natural looking denture profiles that are accurate to the oral cavity.



Using digital scans and the patient's feedback a practitioner can manipulate the denture profile to help improve such things as an incorrect bite, or the general appearance of a patient's look.



There may be things that a patient is currently not 100 per cent happy about with their current dentures, general things like tooth shapes, tooth sizes and colours and this could all be improved with the digital system.

3. Repeatably

When a patient has conventional dentures, if they lose or break their dentures, they would need to repeat the impression and appointment process all over again.



With digital dentures the denture design is saved as a digital file therefore the replacement is so much simpler for the patient and can often be re-made very quickly, with minimal appointments needed.



This is especially critical for nursing home patients who may have their dentures lost, broken or misplaced quite often. There would be no need for the nursing home patient to re visit the clinic other than for a possible review appointment, thus keeping them nice and safe - definitely putting a smile back on the patient's face as well as their family members or carers!

Modern Healthcare Professionals Ulladulla offer their patients the choice of digital dentures or the conventional dentures if they still prefer that option.



Their Ulladulla Denture clinic also offers all denture clinic services such as relines, repairs, mouthguards and can also offer teeth whitening.



To book your appointment contact their friendly team by phoning 4424 0739 or you can visit their website by going to mhpro.com.au