REGISTRATIONS are now being taken for the First Burrill Ulladulla Sea Scout's next 'cuppa and chat' community connection event.
Going on previous events this one, coming up in November, is sure to be well attended.
The next community morning tea at Ulladulla Scout Hall hosted by the volunteers from Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts will be held on Monday November 21 from 10.30am to 12pm
Come along and have a 'cuppa and chat' with your friends and neighbours.
You can reconnect with your and relax over morning tea - register at https://www.stickytickets.com.au/53O9P or email: accounts@ulladullascouts.com.au.
Tea will be served in exquisite vintage English china along with some delicious baked treats. Musical performances and there will be a raffle on the day. EFTPOS available for raffle tickets.
November community morning tea refreshments are free, supported by the Australian Government in partnership with the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal and bookings are essential for catering.
The scouts have a limited capacity so all attendees must register prior to the day - tickets only available until fully booked.
While the event is free, the group does request an entry donation (gold coin or note whatever you can afford to give) to the Scout Group at the door. These funds be used for hall upkeep and maintenance/purchase of Sea Scout equipment for youth.
Please invite friends and family to register for a ticket, all ages, seniors, care workers, everyone most welcome.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.