State member for South Coast Shelley Hancock says the NSW will invest $50 million to help regional and rural councils fix the increasing number of potholes brought on by this year's extreme wet weather.
She said under the new Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round, Shoalhaven, Eurobodalla and Bega Valley Councils can apply for funding to help them address their highest priority pothole repairs.
"It is hard to drive anywhere on our road network without dodging potholes as a result of the wet weather we have experienced this year," Mrs Hancock said.
"Our government has heard the calls for help loud and clear and fixing the hundreds of potholes caused by recent heavy rains and flooding is a priority.
"This additional support will help ease the pressure local councils are facing and boost the resources they can draw upon to repair their most damaged roads to improve safety and reduce wear and tear on vehicles."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said NSW has had more than its share of natural disasters and extreme weather.
He said more than 135,000 potholes have been repaired on State roads in regional NSW since February.
"We certainly have plenty more potholes that still require attention, particularly on council-managed roads, which is why our Government is putting more money on the table for councils to repair potholes on the roads regional communities use every day," Mr Farraway said.
"This funding is available to help every regional council across the state to carry out emergency repairs and would fix roughly more than 420,000 potholes on their roads."
