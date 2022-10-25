Milton Ulladulla Times
NSW Government's pothole repair investment for councils like the Shoalhaven

Updated October 25 2022 - 3:25am, first published 3:20am
A road or a goat track?

State member for South Coast Shelley Hancock says the NSW will invest $50 million to help regional and rural councils fix the increasing number of potholes brought on by this year's extreme wet weather.

