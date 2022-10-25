Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven City Council called to act on Ulladulla myna bird infestation

Updated October 25 2022 - 10:51pm, first published 10:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Torment from myna bird infestation continues

AN infestation of Indian Myna birds has been tormenting Joe Puglisi for two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.