Torment from myna bird infestation continues

AN infestation of Indian Myna birds has been tormenting Joe Puglisi for two years.
The Ulladulla resident is sick of trying to force between 100 to 150 myna birds out of two trees near his home every day.
The infestation of birds, when they are not in the trees, nest in the nearby Woolworth building.
Mr Puglisi has tried to get Shoalhaven City Council to do something about the situation.
He is appalled, after being told two years ago that the birds would be eradicated, by the lack of action.
Mr Puglisi said council has not done anything "physically" to get rid of the birds.
"Council has made no attempt at all to set myna bird traps on the roof of that building or anywhere else around South Street, Ulladulla," he said.
"After two years council has failed to remove or kill a single myna bird and I am now forced at 5am to go to a my verandah to throw onions into trees at front of my house to move myna bird out of trees. Again at 7.30pm I am again forcing those putrid things out of the trees and away from this house."
He says the inaction from council is appalling.
Council is working on a plan to get rid of the birds.
However, Shoalhaven City Council Manager of Environment Services, Dr Michael Roberts, said they had procedures to follow.
"As council does not own the land in the vicinity of the Indian Myna bird nesting it is a requirement to follow relevant state legislation and we're closely collaborating with the property managers to ensure the effective enforcement of relevant orders to permit integrated vertebrate pest management," he said.
Dr Roberts said is confident the plan will get the required results.
"The orders effectively will reduce the harbourage associated with the building which currently provides perching, foraging, and sheltering habitat," he said.
"This will be done by removal of the slats/louvers on the facade and replacement with board and later painting."
