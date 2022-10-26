Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven entrant in 1968 London-Sydney Marathon re-enactment

Updated October 26 2022 - 12:01am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Now this is a great looking car. Picture supplied

THINGS are motoring along nicely for Trish and Geoff Mills as they prepare to take part in a "rerun" of the famous 1968 London to Sydney Marathon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.