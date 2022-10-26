THINGS are motoring along nicely for Trish and Geoff Mills as they prepare to take part in a "rerun" of the famous 1968 London to Sydney Marathon.
The Shoalhaven classic car enthusiasts will be doing the Perth to Sydney section of the re-enactment in their 1970 model Austin 1800.
The rally starts tomorrow [October 27] and the entrants will take on a challenging 5700km across 10 days, recreating the original 1968 London-Sydney Marathon.
An Austin 1800 came fourth in the 1968 rally and the Longreach residents are looking forward to the event.
"We just want to see how they did it," Geoff said about taking part in the rally
Their car is a replica of the 1968 car and bears the number 61 - the number of an Austin 1800 that took part in the event.
They did not realise that the original car 61 had a strong Nowra connection.
Well-known Shoalhaven resident Bob Davis was the car's spare parts manager and the equally well-known Mick Wray was its head mechanic.
Both Mick and Bob, before the car was sent over to Perth, got to see it and they were impressed.
Meanwhile, Geoff is confident their car will complete the journey.
"I have every finger and toe crossed," he said.
"We are looking forward to it."
The cars will be coming through Nowra on Sunday November 6, around 12pm, and Geoff said a good vantage point to see the cars would be at the Braidwood and Albatross Road corner.
Meanwhile, the 1968 rally was marred by a serious incident just outside of Nowra at a water crossing at Tianjara.
