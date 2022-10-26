THE steely glint in Phil McDonald's eyes shows just how seriously he is taking his upcoming fight.
The Mollymook based health, wellbeing and Stroke Foundation Ambassador is fighting for the belt put up by Gairy St Clair, who is in the Australian National Boxing Hall of Fame, for the inaugural "The Super Hero" belt.
He will take on more experienced boxer Buddy Oldman for the belt. Buddy is the current Australian Masters' boxing champion.
Buddy's original opponent for the Sunday November 6 bout at the Yagoona Sports Arena withdrew and Phil was asked if he would step into the ring and fight for the belt.
The odds are against Phil as Buddy has been training for the bout for months and is younger.
However, the local resident is confident about his chances.
"I just thought it was an opportunity too good to miss," Phil said about why he agreed to fight for the belt.
It has been a long time since Phil took part in such a bout but during his successful boxing world record attempt he took part in many "active rounds".
The 60-year-old faces three 1.5 minutes rounds of tough boxing.
Phil said he was expecting a high intensity and explosive three rounds from Buddy, who is now actually one of his mates.
"To be fighting for a belt is right up there," he said.
Endurance sports has been Phil's main sporting activity over the years which is why he has not fought competitively for some years.
Boxing is used for his cross training purposes.
Phil has a more than handy trainer, in the form of Ian Schaffa, an Australian professional mixed martial artist, kickboxer and boxer, in his corner.
"One hundred percent Ian is in my corner and he believes in me," Phil said.
Phil is using the belief his coach has in him to inspire him to take the belt.
The two are working on some tactics on how to beat Buddy.
There has been a bit of friendly "trash talk" between the two pugilists.
"He said 'I am going to come in hard'. I said 'hard is all I have ever known and was how I was raised'," Phil said.
"I said to him 'if you think the belt is yours then you are kidding yourself'."
Phil said he would be backing his pride, self belief and work ethic to help him win the belt.
"If you know what it's like to climb Mount Everest - then that is what you are up against. If you want to win it - you will have to climb Everest ," he said to Buddy.
"I am determined and I am always determined.
"When we leave that ring we will be the best of mates."
It will be a busy two days for the Mollymook Stroke Foundation ambassador and he will be taking on Buddy twice.
Phil will lead the 'rest of the world' team and Wiradjuri man Buddy is captain of the Indigenous All Stars.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.