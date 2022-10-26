Mollymook VIEW Club members enjoyed a convivial lunch and each other's company in friendship and support of the Smith Family charity recently.
One minute of silence was observed on the occasion of the recent passing of our late, long-serving member, Mary Lamb.
Catherine Primrose from Services Australia, My Aged Care, provided members present with insights into the range of services and support available.
She was particularly concerned that those requiring any form of support should register their details well before assistance is necessary.
Catherine noted that too often, people wait until a health or medical issue arose before they sought to register which can be a challenge in the circumstances.
VIEW continues to support The Smith Family's largest community sponsor of Learning for Life students.
VIEW supports the educational outcomes of more than 1,530 children and young people experiencing disadvantage.
Through this powerful, longstanding connection, VIEW is proud to enable better futures for young Australians.
Next month's meeting is on Monday November 14 and will commence at 11am for 11.30am.
Please phone Helen Millington by midday Thursday November 10 on 0439 442 609 to advise if you will not be attending.
If you have a special dietary need, please let Helen know a week before the meeting.
Mollymook VIEW Club welcomes visitors and new members please contact President Mary Campey on 0447 293 134 for information.
