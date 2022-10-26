Milton Ulladulla Times
Mollymook VIEW Club support The Smith Family's Learning for Life program

Updated October 26 2022 - 9:42pm, first published 9:37pm
Mary Campey [Mollymook VIEW Club President left] with guest speaker Catherine Primrose. Picture supplied

Mollymook VIEW Club members enjoyed a convivial lunch and each other's company in friendship and support of the Smith Family charity recently.

