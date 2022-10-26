Veteran golfers produce many great efforts

A FIELD of 54 Beachside Veteran golfers played a single stableford, at the Mollymook Beachside Course recently and some great efforts were produced.
Winning score of the day went to Peter Geach for the second week in a row, with a score of 21 points, in a count-back from second placed Anthony Reeson.
Third place went to Gary Logan, who scored 20 points.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Cliff Workman on the second, Brian Morrison on the sixth, and Ron Sweaney on the ninth.
Balls were awarded down to 15 points on a count-back. The wildcard was not won, so jackpots at four balls next week.
Next week, November 2, golfers will play another single stableford event, which will be the first round of the medal of medals.
Players eligible for the medal rounds are: Shaun Carter; Ron Sweaney; Michael Peacock (qualified twice); David Wardleworth; Chris Hole; Peter Geach; Kevin McIlveen; and Brian Morrison.
Good luck to all.
