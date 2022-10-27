AS they heard how their donation will give people who can't communicate a "voice" the KidzFix Rally Shoalhaven members all smiled.
The group recently presented the Shoalhaven branch of the Cerebral Palsy Alliance with an $11,530 cheque and what will be done with the funds is absolutely amazing.
The money will go towards a specialised communication device for people who cannot communicate verbally and can't use their hands to type on a keyboard.
"It enables access for severely disabled people to essentially use their eyes to move a cursor on a computer screen. The device will track their eyes through the computer which will allow them to communicate where otherwise they would not be able to," the Cerebral Palsy Alliance's Therapy Services Manager for Wollongong and Nowra, Kieran O'Brien said.
People from Ulladulla right up to the Berry area will get to use the device.
Mr O'Brien said such technology would open up the doors for people who have "more severe limitations in their lives".
The therapy services manager said the need for the device in the Shoalhaven was massive.
"There are not really many of them around and when clients can access them it's on trial for a two to three-week period from the companies that distribute them," he said.
He said the only other option for people in need of the device was to purchase one themselves.
"Obviously that would cost a lot of money," he said about people having to buy their own devices.
The therapy services manager said having the communication device will now give Shoalhaven residents the chance to use it on a regular basis as part of their therapy
Children, teenagers - anyone can make use of the machine.
A person who can't communicate will be able to answer simple things like 'how are you feeling today?'.
Mr O'Brien said it could be then used when someone is ready to go to school, university, or into employment.
"Words cannot describe how thankful we are for the efforts KidzFix has gone to raise this money for the Cerebral Palsy Alliance to purchase this device," he said
He said the group was so thankful for the work KidzFix does for them.
Ross Earby from KidzFix Rally Shoalhaven was lost for words when he was asked what it was like to hear what their latest donation was set to achieve.
"It's really gratifying," he said.
Some of the funds came from the KidzFix Rally, which started in Bundaberg in Queensland in September,
They finished in Moree and went via Birdsville - they did just over 6000 kilometres.
Five cars from the Shoalhaven were represented in the rally.
Mr Earby said their yearly charity golf day was another way they raised money, along with the motoring expo.
"Both those events raise good money for us," Mr Earby said
Sponsorship of cars also provides another income source.
KidzFix for many years now has supported various charities, organisations and groups around the Shoalhaven.
An ambulance for neonatal emergency transport with support from the local branches of the Bendigo Bank was one of their major fundraising achievements.
KidzFix also bought the alliance an Ipad for a child to use and once again "to see the joy on a little girl's face" made their efforts worthwhile.
The mini-explorer, funded by the group, is another important piece of equipment used regularly by the alliance's clients.
Children in the mini explorer get the chance to experience mobility.
