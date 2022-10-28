Council is investigating potential parking and pedestrian safety improvements within the North Mollymook area.
A proposed masterplan has been prepared for public exhibition and feedback.
To facilitate feedback, the proposed improvements have been split into various stages - summarised below.
Orange Stage: Beach Road
This stage proposes road widening, kerb and gutter, and associated line marking to accommodate formalised parallel parking on both sides of Beach Road. An unmarked raised threshold is also proposed to encourage safer vehicle speeds and to act as an informal pedestrian crossing.
The following two options are being considered for the pathway on the eastern side of Beach Road:
Yellow Stage: Mitchell Parade
This stage proposes the provision of a 2m concrete shared user path (SUP) along Mitchel Parade from Beach Road to the stairway connecting with Jones Avenue. Road widening, a refuge island, on-street parking, and associated line marking improvements are also proposed to improve pedestrian mobility and safe vehicular traffic at this location.
The following two options are being considered for the SUP along Mitchel Parade:
Black Stage: Intersection of Tallwood Avenue and Carroll Avenue
A 7m diameter concrete roundabout is proposed to provide safer vehicle movements and operating speeds at this intersection. Traffic islands and kerb returns are also proposed, to formally link the existing pedestrian paths along Tallwood Avenue and Carroll Avenue. This proposal would result in minor reduction of car spaces.
Green Stage: Carroll Avenue
This stage proposes minor road widening, associated line marking, a concrete dish drain, and the formalisation of 69 90-degree spaces on the southern side of Carroll Avenue. It also includes a proposal to extend the shared user path from the Tallwood Avenue to Lockhart Avenue.
Blue Stage: Pedestrian Link from Carroll Avenue to Mitchell Parade through Bill Andriske Oval
This stage proposes to provide a 2m wide shared user path link through Bill Andriske Oval from Carroll Ave to Mitchell Parade. This would consist of three sections of concrete pathway and two sections of raised boardwalk over the existing watercourse.
Pink Stage: Off-Street Parking for Mitchell Parade
This stage proposes to provide an off-street sealed parking area for Mitchell Parade.
All these options will then be subject to further investigation to determine the extent of environmental impacts and feasibility of construction.
Council is inviting community feedback to assist in determining priorities for further investigation and funding.
Go here to take part in the feedback process.
