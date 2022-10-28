Ulladulla United junior Matthew Gilkes will be looking to bat the NSW Blues to victory in a Sheffield Shield cricket match against South Australia in Wollongong.
The Blues will play South Australia at North Dalton Park from October 31 to November 3.
Gilkes is fast becoming a key player in the Blues' batting order and is currently in record making form.
He has been amongst the runs of late, including a record breaking effort for the University of New South Wales Cricket Club - the Bumble Bees
Gilkes recently became the first Bee to make two lots of first grade 200s.
His innings in the Sydney first grade competition recently against Eastern Suburbs was something to behold.
The star batter made 201 runs off 150 balls which included 15 boundaries and 12 sixes.
Gilkes only needed two sessions to smash the runs and the Bees chased down 375 runs in 90 overs.
The Blues, if they are going to get their season back on track, will need Gilkes to be at his best.
NSW will be looking to get some points on the board, with the side sitting last after their first two matches. The Blues got a draw in their last match against Queensland.
South Australia features players such as former Australian player Travis Head and wicketkeeper Alex Carey.
