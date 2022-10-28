New bikes have been donated to the students of Ulladulla Public School to use at their pump track.
The pump track was built after the fires to give students a new "fun" experience at lunch times, whilst helping to grow their confidence, according to Assistant Principal for Student Wellbeing, Melinda Croan.
"It's a wellbeing program that we've put together to support our students behaviour, mental health, to give them a connection to school and to give them the opportunity to make friends using the bike track," she said.
Bikes were donated to the school after various groups and businesses came together to replace the old second hand bikes the school was using.
"We were essentially having to repair them every other day," Principal Trent Burns said.
"To have the community involved getting these new bikes makes it even more special."
But it wasn't a random coincidence that brought the community together to make these bikes a reality, rather it was the idea of one former student who wanted to help out.
Justine Cox asked the school how she could help, having been a student at the school years ago. It was this question which revealed the pump track to Mrs Cox and the need for new bikes for the kids.
"Once I understood the school needed bikes, I was inspired by the program 'Better Together' which looks at linking community to businesses," she said.
"I thought the community needed to help the school."
Mrs Cox reached out to her friends from different businesses, with it only taking "one call before they all said yes", according to Mrs Cox.
After gathering the troops, Mrs Cox spoke to 'Sports Scene' in Ulladulla, who agreed to provide the bikes and helmets.
"We then coordinated with Melinda and that was it," she said.
Businesses and community members who got involved to fund the donation include:
Bikes were handed over to the students at a school assembly and were quickly utilised by some eager kids when the assembly concluded.
"This is just awesome," one student said.
Mrs Cox said the bike donation is a testament to the Shoalhaven community being one where community members look out for one another.
"I'm really proud of our community," she said.
"We support one another and I can't thank our donors enough for actually giving us the right equipment.
"We're a regional school in a low socioeconomic area, we would like to give our kids everything but we have limited resources, so it's really wonderful that they've come together to help us."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
