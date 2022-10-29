Milton Ulladulla Times
South Coast's booming Tiny Home industry set for agritourism boost

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated October 29 2022 - 11:38pm, first published 11:37pm
Karen and Brian Bennett at their tiny home when it was operating as an Airbnb. The Bennetts plan to build six eco cabins on their property under the new legislation.

Karen and Brian Bennett were running a successful Tiny Home accommodation service on the South Coast for several years before the council shut them down.

