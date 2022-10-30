Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla Probus Club hosts interesting meeting

Updated October 30 2022 - 11:03pm, first published 8:44pm
A presentation by Christine Pearce from the group, Alliance Francaise de Milton Ulladulla was enjoyed. Picture supplied

The Ulladulla Probus Club's recent monthly meeting was a most entertaining occasion.

