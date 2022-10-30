The Ulladulla Probus Club's recent monthly meeting was a most entertaining occasion.
Forty-four members and several visitors enjoyed the milder weather by contemplating the topics of French culture, food, wine and language, prompted by a presentation by Christine Pearce from the group, Alliance Francaise de Milton Ulladulla.
Christine outlined the broad program followed by her group who hold French language film nights and French language classes on a regular basis.
One of the highlights of the year is the November 1 Beaujolais evening which coincides with the annual harvest festivities when, of course, the fruit of the vine is very much a topic of interest.
Of equal interest to members was the career and current activities of brewer Liam Jackson whose focus these days is on brewing craft beers, a long way from where he started his career as a mine surveyor.
Liam's extended periods at remote locations in Australia as a surveyor led him the looking at an alternative pursuit and he volunteered to work at a brewery to gain experience while he undertook studies via Ballarat [Federation] University.
The first brewery he worked at was the largest and he has worked at progressively smaller breweries over the last 10 years.
Liam explained some of the details of the styles of beer being brewed and their origins.
In the historical brewing practice up to the mid-1800s, beers styles were localised and the yeast used very much a local product. Nowadays with modern technology its possible to obtain strains of yeast 'off the shelf' to suit the style of beer desired by a brewer.
Liam's presentation was well received and of great interest to the beer consumers and a few of the home brewers present.
The club's next general meeting on November 11 with Richard Purves as the main-speaker, and he will talk about looking after a boarding school.
The 10-minute speaker will be Marla O'Keefe talking about wigs for cancer survivors.
The meeting will be held in the upstairs meeting room of the Ulladulla Bowling Club.
For details of membership and all the above associated activities, travel, barbecues and meetings contact the club via email; ulladullaprobus@gmail.com.
The club caters for active retirees who engage in a range of social and general interest activities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.