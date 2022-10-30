THE Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club's October luncheon meeting was held recently at the Ulladulla Civic Centre
It had been two months since the club's last meeting in August.
The club's luncheon in September was cancelled due to the unexpected National Public Holiday (National Day of Mourning).
Members were pleased to meet up again in person, and enjoyed some good conversations before our meeting.
During the meeting, vice-president Denise announced, with sadness, the resignation of the club's 97-year-old member Joyce Corfield.
Joyce said that time and age have caught up with her, and she decided to retire and live a quiet life.
Joyce thanked the members for their kindness and respect.
Denise, on behalf of our Club, thanked Joyce for her contribution and wished her the very best for the future.
All birthday members of September and October received the club's signature birthday gift - clothes hangers which are always highly appreciated.
Following a satisfying lunch, members were looking forward to hearing from guest speaker Matt Dell about Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven (CCSS).
Matt explained that CCSS aims to support and facilitate the local community groups (like VIEW Club) and volunteers to succeed in their goals and activities.
Through CCSS, groups and volunteers can discuss their specific challenges, share their successful stories, and source affordable training.
CCSS is to help the helpers, and believes that we are better together.
Matt was a great speaker and he was interesting, engaging, encouraging, thought provoking, and witty.
Denise thanked Matt for making members aware of the great services that CCSS offers.
Next month is the club's Christmas party.
The party features many fun activities including the performance of the Two Tenors.
Any women wishing to know more about the club or attend luncheon meeting are welcome to contact President Cherrie on 4454 4785.
VIEW Club sponsors disadvantaged Australian students on The Smith Family's Learning for Life program.
Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club is a proud sponsor of three students.
