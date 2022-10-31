Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Jade Kiggins competes in World Food Championship

Updated October 31 2022 - 12:01am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IT will be deliciously sweet if Jade Kiggins wins the largest competition in food sport - the World Food Championship. Picture supplied

IT will be deliciously sweet if Jade Kiggins wins the largest competition in food sport - the World Food Championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.