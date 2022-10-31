IT will be deliciously sweet if Jade Kiggins wins the largest competition in food sport - the World Food Championship.
Jade, a former Milton resident, is in the finals of this prestigious event which will be held from November 9-13 in Dallas, Texas.
Earlier this year she competed at the Australian World Food Championships and won the dessert category which earned her a place in the international finals.
The former Nowra TAFE apprentice of the year has spent the past few months preparing/organising ingredients and working on her desserts.
She has to make six of the same desserts in two hours. In round one she will be making a Strawberry Bavarian with sponge sugar and a caramel parfait in round two.
She is confident of her chances.
The top 10 will then progress into the final with a prize pool of $14 000 on offer.
"I am going to make the top 10," a confident Jade said.
Jade said preparing such desserts was a "science" and everything needed to be exactly right.
She will be up against 30 other chefs in the dessert category.
"I am looking forward to it and I have never been overseas before," she said.
The former Ulladulla High School student hopes taking part in the competition will open up more career opportunities.
"I would like to mentor young and upcoming chefs one day," she said.
Jade did her apprenticeship at Cupitt's Winery, went to Nowra TAFE and was named Apprentice of the Year in 2019.
She currently lives in the Cronulla area and is on a break from restaurant work.
However, when she is not getting ready for the Texas event she is working on her home-based cake shop business.
Jade's love of cooking started at an early age.
"I started creating desserts from a young age. My passion for food was fulfilled with my grandfather being a pastry chef himself," she said.
"As a young girl I looked up to my grandfather and always wanted to be as good as him. Creating desserts has created a special bond between pop and myself."
She is looking forward to the event.
"Now it's all come true, and I cannot wait to challenge the chefs in America. Practice and working on timeframes have been the main focus point," she said.
"The rules are slightly different, and the recipes require certain brands to be used."
She is primed for success.
"I'm totally up for this and ready to give it a red-hot shake! Excited is an understatement. I'm going to Dallas to win this event with no excuses," she said.
Since the World Food Championships (WFC) debuted in 2012 in the USA, sponsored by Walmart, the event has awarded more than $1.5 million in prize money and has produced 30 TV food stars.
