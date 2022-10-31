Members from our local Red Cross Emergency Services team attended the recent Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven's expo held at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
The expo was geared around Resilience and Community Connectivity. The team were proud to be one of the many Not For Profit (NFP'S) groups to be included at the expo.
The expo was a great opportunity for the team to connect with the community, other NFP'S, to share info about our local Red Cross Emergency Services and how they can help communities locally and Australia wide.
An appreciative and special moment was a visit from Shane Fitzsimmons (Commissioner of Resilience NSW) who happily made time to have a photo taken with the team.
Mr Fitzsimmons was one of the event's key note speakers and his attendance was appreciated.
