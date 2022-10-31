Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch to host a Remembrance Day service

Updated October 31 2022 - 3:04am, first published 2:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch to host a Remembrance Day service. Picture supplied

Community members are invited to the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch's Remembrance Day service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.