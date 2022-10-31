Community members are invited to the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch's Remembrance Day service.
The Remembrance Day Ceremony will be held at the Anzac Memorial at the Ex Servo's Club near the Princes Highway.
The event will be held on Friday November 11.
Members and guests are asked to assemble at 10.45am for an 11am start.
Remembrance Day's traditions date back to November 11 1918.
The event's beginnings stem from 5am on November 11 1918, when three German government representatives accepted the Armistice terms presented to them by an allied commander, General Ferdinand Foch of the French Army.
The Armistice became effective at 11am the same day and the four-year long First World War ended.
After World War II the Australian Government agreed to the United Kingdom's proposal that Armistice Day be renamed Remembrance Day to commemorate those who were killed in both World Wars.
Public commemorations are a vital way to continue the spirit of Remembrance Day each year and honour the memory of the men and women who have served and are currently serving.
Source: https://www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/commemoration/remembrance-day/
