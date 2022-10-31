Milton Ulladulla Times
United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 to hear from Australia's bushfire survivors

Updated October 31 2022 - 11:32pm, first published 11:30pm
Jo Dodds is again taking the stories of Australia's bushfire survivors to the world, attending this month's COP27 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt. Picture courtesy of Climate Council

Bega Valley's Jo Dodds will once again take the stories and the human face of climate change impacts to the world stage as she attends COP27 in Egypt.

