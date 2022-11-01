A group of high school students now have a better understanding of financial literacy thanks to one of their own.
Ulladulla High School student, Harrington Cornock, as part of the Milton-based Community Bank South Coast's Youth Observer program, recently helped financial literacy become more relatable and understandable for a group of teenagers.
He said the project was basically about teaching high school students things they need to know when it comes to financial literacy.
"So that are skills they will need in the future and that could be accounting, understanding how to get car insurance and understanding the financial literacy basics that they will need as soon as they leave school," he said.
Harrington said it was about getting the message across in language a teenager would understand.
The 17-year-old started the project in Year 11 but he is now in Year 12 and sits the HSC next year.
Being a community organisation, the Milton-based Community Bank South Coast offers various programs, including the Youth Observer project and Harrington was the most recent recipient.
He had to attend various branch meetings to learn what the bank does and how its board works.
Harrington also had to present his idea to the board.
The bank then put forward a budget to stage the event held at the Dunn and Lewis Youth Centre.
The Youth Observer program had been on hold for the past few years because of COVID-19.
Harrington, as part of the Youth Observer program, had to come up with a project.
With support from his mentor, Michael Ramsden, Harrington organised an event at the youth centre where students could learn about financial literacy.
"We started off with a broad list of what students might need to know and then we narrowed it down," he said.
"We narrowed it down to basics like understanding what car insurance is, understanding life insurance, understanding superannuation, learning how to talk to your boss/employers, things about real estate and rentals - just literacy skills in finance."
The group involved were commerce students in Years Nine and 10.
"I would say it was very successful and the students did take a lot from it and they already did know a lot," he said.
The 55 commerce students were all from Ulladulla High.
The students were divided into groups and went off with people who were experienced in various fields - accountants, real estate agents and professionals from other sectors.
Various talks and presentations took place during the event.
Harrington with help from his mentor even had to organise catering for the 55 students.
Financial literacy was a topic Harrington thought the students could learn about - he is not even getting any added marks for his efforts.
"What I gained from it was knowledge in those fields as well because I joined in with them [the students] and listened to what they were talking about and of course my main goal was to teach financial literacy to other kids," he said.
"Financial literacy is a very important aspect of your life and you need to know it."
Getting professionals in their fields to help with the presentations was how Harrington made the day more relatable and relevant.
The professionals were contacted beforehand and asked if they would be willing to participate and they all agreed.
Harrington gave the presenters a list of topics to talk about and one was how not to be scammed while staying safe "virtually" with your money.
The share-market and banking were also discussed at the event.
"A lot of the students did seem to enjoy it," Harrington said about the day.
Caroline Boland branch operations manager from the Milton-based Community Bank South Coast said Harrington's project was one they were happy to support.
Mr Ramsden said he was impressed with Harrington's efforts.
They both think the project and presentation day was successful.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.