Kyesha-Lee Minuti is enjoying a year to remember.
The five-year-old's fight against leukemia remains ongoing and inspirational, she was part of NRLW history this year and now she is going to appear on TV.
Keep an eye out for the McHappy Day advertisements on TV as Kyesha-Lee makes an appearance.
McHappy Day 2022 will take place on Saturday, November 19 and it's a day when McDonald's will raise much-needed funds and celebrates the wonderful cause that is Ronald McDonald House Charites Australia.
During Kyesha-Lee's leukemia fight her family spent much of the past three years in Sydney's Ronald McDonald House.
Kyesha-Lee would love if people supported McHappy Day - you don't even have to buy a burger - just go to https://www.rmhc.org.au/mchappyday to find out more and make a donation.
The inspirational five-year-old is doing well at the moment, apart from having the flu.
Kyesha-Lee is very excited about appearing on TV - a star is born as they say.
