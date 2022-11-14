Shoalhaven City Council is revisiting its long-term land use planning for Milton, Ulladulla and Surrounds.
It will also examine the infrastructure, jobs, shops and services required to support the future community.
Related:
To support the exhibition process, two community 'drop-in' information sessions have been arranged at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
The sessions are informal and are without a formal presentation.
The sessions provide an opportunity for residents to view the preliminary growth scenario maps and supporting documents.
Council staff will be available to help navigate the documents and answer any questions.
Where: Ulladulla Civic Centre - 81B Princes Highway
Tuesday: November 15
Time: 4pm - 7pm
Where: Ulladulla Civic Centre - 81B Princes Highway
Where: Wednesday November 16
Time: 10am - 2pm
If a drop-in session location in Milton becomes available arrangements will be made.
Council is now renewing the long-term land use planning for the next 25-30 years.
This work will identify options to manage future growth in a sustainable way while respecting community values.
This work, amongst other things, will:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.