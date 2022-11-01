ST Marys Star of the Sea School is always a place to see lots of beaming smiles.
A lot of the smiles belong to the students who will be starting kindergarten in 2023.
The kindergarten class of 2023 came to the school this week as part of the Transition To School Playgroup program.
They got to look around the school and they had lots of fun on the day.
Taking part in such a progam will definitely make their transition to big school easier.
No doubt they will all be counting down the days for when they can come to "big school" each day.
Speaking of fun St Marys Star of the Sea also celebrated its Feats Day.
The day will celebrated with lots of fun activities including dancing, cooking, sculpture and boardgames
