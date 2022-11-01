Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

St Marys Star of the Sea School's recent activities

Updated November 1 2022 - 5:31am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ST Marys Star of the Sea School is always a place to see lots of beaming smiles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.