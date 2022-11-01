SHOALHAVEN City Council is working on developing a strategy for proposed upgrades to Croobyar Road, Milton.
To meet the future needs and expectation of the community, council is considering a range of upgrades for Croobyar Road in Milton, between the Princes Highway and Corks Lane.
The potential upgrades include:
Council invites the community to provide feedback on this draft strategic plan to inform future decision-making relating to the maintenance and upgrades of Croobyar Road.
Go here to have your say. The community consultation period closes on November 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.