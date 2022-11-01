Milton Ulladulla Times
Shoalhaven City Council's plans for Croobyar Road

Updated November 1 2022 - 10:38pm, first published 10:31pm
Council invites the community to provide feedback on this draft strategic plan to inform future decision-making relating to the maintenance and upgrades of Croobyar Road. Picture file

SHOALHAVEN City Council is working on developing a strategy for proposed upgrades to Croobyar Road, Milton.

