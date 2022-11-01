Widening a large portion of the road to a nominal road width of 12.0 metres, consistent with the Princess Hwy end of Croobyar Road, which allows for a 3.5m Travel Lane and 2.5m Parking Lane in each direction of travel.

Installation of kerb & gutter along both sides of the roadway from the Princes Highway to Corks Lane.

Installation of kerb & gutter around corners into all side streets.

Extension of the major drainage culvert located approximately 90 metres west of Myrtle Street.

Installation of a 2.0 metre wide Shared User Path on the northern side of the roadway.

Relocation of the existing bus shelter adjacent to the helipad, approximately 50 metres to the west, and the installation of a pedestrian refuge crossing and footpath to provide connectivity to the proposed new location.

Relocation of the existing bus shelter opposite Wason Street, approximately 50 metres to the west and the installation of a pedestrian refuge crossing and footpath to provide connectivity to the proposed new location.

Right turn lane at the Myrtle Street intersection.

Footpath connectivity to the eastern entry into Milton Showground.

A proposed Bus Zone on the northern side of the roadway, opposite Milton Showground.