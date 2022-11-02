Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ice Schaap's MOember Foundation is on

Updated November 2 2022 - 1:01am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great day for a mental health walk. Picture supplied

THE shocking men's worldwide suicide rates continue to drive Mollymook's Ice Schaap.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.