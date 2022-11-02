THE shocking men's worldwide suicide rates continue to drive Mollymook's Ice Schaap.
Ice, each year, organises a 60-kilometre walk around the Ulladulla area to promote the need for us all to look after our mental health.
The distance is significant as 60 is the number of men dying by suicide every hour worldwide, according to the statistics Ice found.
His walk also supports and raises money for the MOember Foundation - the leading charity changing the face of men's health.
Ice has decided this year he will make the walk more accessible.
The walk will be divided into two sets of 30-kilometre treks.
The dates are:
Saturday, November 19 - 5:30 start (5:40 sunrise) at Molly surf club, go down south, towards one track for all, lighthouse, South Pacific heathland, Burrill bridge, fire trail to Slaughterhouse, Milton, Nazz bush track, and Molly beach (low tide).
Saturday November 26: anti-clockwise, and then low tide at the start. Food at around the 15 k point (8ish). Ready around noon.
All you do is turn up with the things {water, snacks, sunscreen etc] you feel you will need on the walk.
Ice said many things had been achieved from past walks.
"Besides the money we raised for the MOvember movement, the walk certainly has started talks, awareness and discussions about male mental health," he said.
"Like physical health, mental health is something you have to put effort into. With people of different ages and backgrounds participating in the walks and talks the ideas shared are diverse and valuable."
He said the walk brings people together.
"Walking with other people for a longer distance, you start to share stories, and you find that we all are doing better in a group," he said.
His past walkers are all enthusiastic and ready.
If you can't do such a walk there are ways you can support the cause.
"Start a chat about mental health with people around you," he said.
"We talk about exercise, healthy food choices and dieting for physical health quite a lot. Let's do the same with mental health. Make it normal to say if you need a chat, a compliment, or some time with a friend.
"Share what helps (helped) you to stay healthy. Since we came to Mollymook, we felt supported by the community big time.
"We live in a great place with awesome people and hopefully little things like this will keep this going somehow."
Ideally, he would like to see more people take part in the walk.
Also if you can't walk - he suggests that you make a donation to the cause at https://au.movember.com/about/foundation
"There will be more people making donation sites in the community and all the money is going in the same direction," he said.
"Participating in the walk is free and all welcome with or without donations and/or moustaches."
Lifeline 13 11 14
Kids Helpline 1800 551 800
MensLine Australia 1300 789 978
Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467
Beyond Blue 1300 22 46 36
Headspace 1800 650 890 and
QLife 1800 184 527.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.