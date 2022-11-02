IT'S always a safe bet that people in the Ulladulla area will celebrate the Melbourne Cup day in fine style.
Those lucky enough to have the day off headed to the various local venues and took part in the celebrations.
The Mollymook Golf Club is always a popular venue to celebrate the day and thanks to Daniel Colebrook for taking some "fashion of the field" photos for the Milton Ulladulla Times.
Cupitt's Estate was another venue to stage a special cup day event.
Cupitt's staged a great event with a "long lunch" and live music.
The estate's cup day celebrations also raised money for Ulladulla Safe Waters.
Safe Waters runs the Ulladulla based homeless shelter and appreciated the support from Cupitt's Estate.
In case you missed it - Flemington erupted as Gold Trip stormed to victory in the 2022 Melbourne Cup and plenty of punters were left celebrating their win.
Jockey Mark Zahra and trainer Ciaron Maher combined for their first Melbourne Cup triumph.
Gold Trip stormed home in the closing stages, holding off Emissary and a fast finishing High Emocean.
Break down of the results
First: Gold Trip
Second: Emissary
Third: High Emocean
Fourth: Deauville Legend
Last: Camorra
Failed to finish: Interpretation
