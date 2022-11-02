Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Melbourne Cup fun in the Ulladulla area

November 2 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S always a safe bet that people in the Ulladulla area will celebrate the Melbourne Cup day in fine style.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.